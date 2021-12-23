'Very uncomfortable situation': Man dropped his trousers in front of Cork gardaí 

A 43-year-old man verbally abused gardaí outside his house and then turned his back on them and dropped his trousers.

Levis Djemcheyom Kamegne pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher said after hearing the evidence in the case,

“This was a very uncomfortable situation for the gardaí.”

The judge convicted and fined him €100 on the drunkenness charge and €250 for his threatening behaviour.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the defendant only had one conviction under the Road Traffic Act but none for anything of a public order nature.

“On the evening in question he was drinking at home. He was arrested outside his home on Wellington Road. He is in Cork for four years. He moved to Cork to get work.

“He was outside his property and brought himself to the attention of gardaí.

“He behaved extremely inappropriately. I read out the statement to him and he was very ashamed and embarrassed.

"He does not have a drink problem,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Garda Mary Brigid Enneguess observed the defendant at 10.30pm on April 8 as he staggered in front of the patrol car on Wellington Road.

He was drinking from a can of beer.

“Garda Enneguess identified herself and the defendant shouted at herself and her colleague telling the gardaí to f*** off.

“The defendant was told to desist and started shouting and turned his back on the gardaí and took his trousers down,” Sgt. Kelleher said.