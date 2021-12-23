Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 10:20

'Very uncomfortable situation': Man dropped his trousers in front of Cork gardaí 

“He was outside his property and brought himself to the attention of gardaí." 
'Very uncomfortable situation': Man dropped his trousers in front of Cork gardaí 

A 43-year-old man verbally abused gardaí outside his house and then turned his back on them and dropped his trousers.

Liam Heylin

A 43-year-old man verbally abused gardaí outside his house and then turned his back on them and dropped his trousers.

Levis Djemcheyom Kamegne pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher said after hearing the evidence in the case, 

“This was a very uncomfortable situation for the gardaí.” 

The judge convicted and fined him €100 on the drunkenness charge and €250 for his threatening behaviour.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the defendant only had one conviction under the Road Traffic Act but none for anything of a public order nature.

“On the evening in question he was drinking at home. He was arrested outside his home on Wellington Road. He is in Cork for four years. He moved to Cork to get work.

“He was outside his property and brought himself to the attention of gardaí.

“He behaved extremely inappropriately. I read out the statement to him and he was very ashamed and embarrassed. 

"He does not have a drink problem,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Garda Mary Brigid Enneguess observed the defendant at 10.30pm on April 8 as he staggered in front of the patrol car on Wellington Road. 

He was drinking from a can of beer.

“Garda Enneguess identified herself and the defendant shouted at herself and her colleague telling the gardaí to f*** off.

“The defendant was told to desist and started shouting and turned his back on the gardaí and took his trousers down,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

More in this section

Covid-19 measures announced 37 patients with Covid across Cork hospitals as CMO warns people to be vigilant over Christmas
Council turns down planning application for second Aldi supermarket on Cork's Skehard Road Council turns down planning application for second Aldi supermarket on Cork's Skehard Road
Teenager described in court as 'ringleader' in Carrigaline serious public order incident Teenager described in court as 'ringleader' in Carrigaline serious public order incident
cork gardacork court
Coastal emergency services ask public to be cautious this Christmas with waterbased activities

Coastal emergency services ask public to be cautious this Christmas with waterbased activities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more