Enquires to Cork eating disorder clinic up 400%

THE number of enquiries received by a Cork eating disorder charity has increased by more than 400% during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concerns have been raised by healthcare practitioners and charities about the impact that the pandemic and subsequent restrictions would have on those dealing with eating disorders.

In recent weeks, The Echo revealed that referrals to the child and adolescent eating disorder service in counties Cork and Kerry increased by around 30% this year.

Now, the Eating Disorder Centre Cork (EDCC), a dedicated and specialist out-patient treatment centre for those people living with eating disorders in Cork, has also revealed a sharp increase in the number of people seeking its services.

Speaking to The Echo, Erin O’Reilly, the centre’s clinical manager, revealed that the number of enquiries the centre received has increased by more than 400%.

“Our phone lines have been ringing non-stop since March, 2020,” she said.

“In the past we may have taken four or five assessments per month - currently we are completing 25 assessments on average per month.

“In the past we never had a waiting list - presently, we have 25 clients on our waiting list.”

The EDCC also saw a noticeable increase in the number of children or teenagers seeking their services over the past two years or so.

“40% of our referrals now are with young people under the age of 18,” said Ms O’Reilly.

“This is a major concern as most services related to eating disorders have a very long wait time.”

Ms O’Reilly highlighted the importance of ensuring that eating disorder services, such as the EDCC, are funded to ensure the growing demand for services is met as Ireland emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The HSE have been working very hard to provide a treatment plan, in the next few years, to concentrate on eating disorders,” she said. “Without partial funding from the HSE we would not be able to survive - funding is imperative to tackle these issues.

“We run as a charitable organisation; every penny we receive into the centre goes directly back to our ability-to-pay scheme.”

The EDCC works with patients who present with all types of eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, overeating and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID).

The pandemic, and the loss of control brought about by the virus and subsequent restrictions, have made life increasingly difficult for those with eating disorders, Ms O’Reilly explained.

“Surviving the pandemic with an eating disorder is particularly stressful for the person suffering and their carers,” she said.

“Third level students found themselves having to return home to finish off their education.

“The prospect and reality of having to go back to their homes to study, with limited interaction with friends and peers, was very tough.

“Most adults had to live and work from home for long periods of time; isolation and loneliness can contribute greatly to an underlying eating disorder. Homes became crowded, families became fractured, untold stress was inflicted on relationships and we became a very frightened nation,” she added.

“With whole families living under the same roof, eating, sleeping, studying, working, and socialising together, something is going to give.

“Conditions such as these can tip a person over, even if they work very hard on their mental health. There is a loss of personal choice and control.”

Advice for Christmas

With the festive season upon us, Ms O’Reilly highlighted the need for understanding and support for those with eating disorders.

“We know Christmas can be a really difficult time of year for many people with eating disorders,” she explained.

“It can be hard to avoid increased food talk, and the sense that this time should be spent having fun may make people feel isolated and pressured.” She added that there are methods available for those with eating disorders to help them make the most of Christmas without feeling pressure or distress in relation to food.

Focus on food

“You may find you can minimise exposure from adverts and supermarket aisles in the run-up to Christmas by, for example, using an adblocker online, or asking someone else to do the shopping,” she advised.

“Thinking about what you’ll eat for Christmas dinner and other meals ahead of time, or even having a practice meal, might help.

“You can talk about the things that are worrying you and how to address them with your loved ones.

“Agreeing on the food you’ll be eating, what time meals will be, portion sizes, and who else will be there means you know what to expect, and don’t have to make decisions on the spot.”

Ms O’Reilly explained that people’s anxiety might be heightened if their dining table is covered in food.

“Keeping some food elsewhere, or even serving the meal fully away from the table could help,” she said. “You may feel less ‘watched’ if you’re having different food or portions and have less concern about extra food being added to your plate without you asking.

“Think about what would be most comfortable when serving food. The trend might be for people to serve themselves, or for one person to dish up everyone’s meals, but think about what would make you most comfortable.

“You could speak to someone supportive about what you feel able to eat and have them get your food for you, copy their portion if you’d rather serve yourself but aren’t sure what to take, or just have them come with you while you serve yourself if you’d find their presence helpful.”

Ms O’Reilly also highlighted the possibility of using distractions, such as music, during meals and focusing on post-meal activities away from the table.

“The idea of sitting at the table for hours can feel overwhelming, so it may help to agree on an amount of time to spend at the table, and when it’s okay to leave,” she added. “It can help to talk through things like traditional stocking fillers and whether they should be part of Christmas this year.

“If you’re worried about being given food-based gifts, for example by people who aren’t aware of the eating disorder, you could talk with someone you trust about what you’d like to do with these before opening presents.”

Eating in front of other people

Providing family members and friends with information to help them understand more about eating disorders can also be useful, particularly at this time of year, Ms O’Reilly explained.

“It might help to give family and friends information to help them understand more about eating disorders and what you would find useful,” she said. You could agree on a sign to discreetly show when you need support and encouragement, either during a meal or socially.”

Unhelpful comments and pressure

Ms O’Reilly highlighted the need for families to avoid unhelpful comments and putting pressure on their loved one with an eating disorder this festive season.

“It can help to have someone tell family and friends who know about the eating disorder not to comment on your appearance, or how much food you’re eating,” she said.

“You or someone supporting you may also want to request that others not offer you additional food, perhaps by saying you’ve planned what you’re eating so you can have the most enjoyable day possible.

“You may want to think about other topics of conversation you can turn to if there’s a lot of talk around food – perhaps you could discuss these with a supportive person so they can step in if the conversation turns to topics you find difficult,” she added.

Ms O’Reilly also advised people to think about a meal plan for Christmas Day, as restricting food could also lead to a binge.