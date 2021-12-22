Carrigaline ‘needs adequate garda resources’, says Garda 

An investigation is ongoing after gardaí attended a number of incidents in Carrigaline on Saturday night.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that, in the course of making an arrest, three gardaí were obstructed both physically and verbally while carrying out their duties.
It is believed that two female gardaí suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Videos that circulated online showed a large group of young people gathered on the street. Some shouted and appeared to interfere while gardaí attempted to restrain one person. There was also interaction with another person who was in the back of a Garda car.
Last night, a Garda spokesperson also confirmed that during the course of these incidents, a 16-year-old male youth was assaulted by a number of youths.