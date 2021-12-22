Aldi submits plans to open €10m store in Cork town

Aldi Ireland has announced plans to open a new store in Cork with the creation of 30 new permanent jobs.

Aldi has today submitted a planning application to Cork County Council for a new 1,315sqm store in Carrigaline.

The new store will see a substantial investment of €10m into the local area.

The store will be centrally located on the town's Main Street, on the site of the old Carrigaline Pottery, which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business.

Up to 60 jobs are to be created during construction.

If approved, the 1,315sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. It will have four electric vehicle charging points at the new store along with 12 bicycle rack stands.

Part of larger development

The store is part of a larger development with Deady Gahan Architects Ltd, which outlines a vision for furthering the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre, including a new public plaza for the local community, a café, almost 80 residential units, and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space.

There will be pedestrian and vehicle access through the site, both north/south and east/west, to ensure customers can easily access Carrigaline town centre.

The north and west of the proposed development will border the Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is expected to be complete by late 2022.

The new store forms part of a larger Masterplan for the town centre, which can be viewed at www.aldi.ie/about-aldi/property/carrigaline.

Strong demand

Commenting on the submission of the planning application, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “We have been working closely with Cork County Council to open a store in Carrigaline for some time now and are delighted to submit our plans today. Every new Aldi store brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.

“Our research conducted locally earlier this year has shown us just how strong the demand is for a new Aldi store in Carrigaline, and so we look forward to investing in the area and bringing our award-winning offer to the people of the town.”