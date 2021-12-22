Vaccination centre for children being prepared in Cork city centre

Work is underway to prepare a centre in Cork city for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccination programme for children.

The HSE has confirmed that from next month, the vaccination centre at North Main Street will be used for the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children aged 5-11 from the Cork city area.

A spokesperson said that the centre is currently being prepared for this use.

The centre has recently been used for the school immunisation programme and staff flu vaccinations.

Blackpool-based GP John Sheehan said that it is “a good idea” to locate the new centre on North Main Street as “it’s a space that isn't currently being used so it allows more medium to long term planning if Covid is going to be with us for the foreseeable future which it looks like”.

He added: “At some stage, we’re going to have to go back to normality in terms of City Hall and other places so this will allow for more sustained planning.

"North Main Street is a good location, there’s a car park right there, it’s accessible and people know where it is."

Dr Sheehan said that it will also take the pressure off GPs and pharmacists heading into next year.

“In terms of children being vaccinated, I certainly think it’s a very good idea. Most adults now have been vaccinated. A lot of us are getting the booster and children as we’re seeing with the outbreaks in schools and other areas, aren’t vaccinated so they’re at a higher risk of getting it.

“There are vulnerable children who will get quite sick, most children will be absolutely fine but the fear is that one, they’ll get it [Covid] and that some vulnerable children will be quite sick and two, that it may spread then out in the community.”

Dr Sheehan said the vaccine seems to be very well tolerated.

“It would be great if a formulation like a nasal spray could come in like is happening with the flu vaccine for children.

"I think that would make a huge difference and I think with parents in terms of their natural reluctance or concerns that they may have it would make an easier persuasive argument if you didn’t have to have needles so hopefully that will come in. I know they’re working on it currently,” he said.

From January, children in the five to 11 age group from other areas outside the city will be scheduled appointments at community vaccination centres closest to them.

The HSE thanked the staff involved in preparing the North Main Street centre for use as part of the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children.