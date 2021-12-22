'Fianna Fáil needs to attract young voters': Youngest Dáil TD on politics and his red line issues

A CORK TD has claimed his party has a major challenge in attracting young people to vote for Fianna Fáil and says efforts are needed to reconnect with younger voters.

Cork East TD James O’Connor said that he believes that tackling the key issues affecting young people is important to achieve this.

He believes “a pandemic style response” is needed to tackle the housing crisis while the party also needs to address the rising cost of living, both of which are having a huge impact on the lives of people across the country.

“Many people like to find excuses for Fianna Fáil’s current standing in the polls. Many blame Micheál Martin which is unfair. My take on it is simple. Fianna Fáil has a huge problem in attracting younger voters to the party.

"You see it in the rising cost of living, the impossibilities of homeownership that is a huge concern to my own generation and even the two generations in front of me. We need to have a pandemic style response to deal with the housing crisis,” he said.

Deputy O’Connor said a much greater focus needs to be put on the cost of housing which has risen dramatically in recent years.

“The focus of the State at the moment is to get over the most difficult period of Covid. I hope that by springtime we will have turned the corner. We must put a greater focus on the cost of housing.

"There have been uncontrollable rises in property prices right around my own constituency but particularly the metropolitan towns such as Cobh, Midleton, and Youghal who have all seen dramatic rises in the cost of property. That is a massive concern. We need to get houses built as well. That needs stronger focus in the coming political year.”

Threat to quit party

In recent months, Mr O’Connor threatened to quit the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party in a dispute over the funding of road projects in the Cork East constituency.

The dispute was quickly resolved after he received renewed commitments that the Government would give its support for a bypass of Killeagh/Castlemartyr and an upgrade of the Fota Road to Cobh.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he is glad he stood his ground over the implementation of such crucial projects in his constituency.

“Standing my ground in Cork East over the road projects has been very important. I think it was very clearly the case that the Department of Transport and the Transport Infrastructure Ireland had other priorities. I sought to rebalance some of those issues.

"The Cobh access road and the Castlemartyr and Killeagh bypass project being brought back into play were huge political undertakings. I am very happy to see that they are progressing, which for me is very important.”

Deputy O’Connor said the project has been one of his key priorioties.

“In politics sometimes you are faced with very difficult choices and options. Anybody who becomes a TD will always identify two or three big issues in their area which they will seek to advance. Mine was quite clear. It was about getting Castlemartyr and Killeagh bypassed because it will be an enormous help to the East Cork area and in particular Youghal.

"The matter being brought to the attention of Minister Ryan and the Taoiseach ensured we got a funding commitment. That is very significant as that is something that never happened before.

“My goal is in relation to the matters of concern that we will be at a stage where Castlemartyr and Killeagh bypass will be shovel ready before the next general election. The challenge at the moment is to get it into the statutory process to appoint a design consultant. Once that happens the process will start.

"My relationship with my constituents is more important to me than my relationship with the party. They are the ones who elected me to be here.

"I am forever grateful and conscious of that. I won’t ever forget that,” he added.

Youngest TD

At 24-years of age, Deputy O’Connor is the youngest TD in the Dáil.

He was elected to the Dáil for the first time in February 2020. His political tenure in Leinster House has been marked by the Covid pandemic which has heralded the biggest health crisis world leaders have faced in generations. The TD said the political atmosphere in the Dáil is ‘very strange’ presently.

“There is no buzz in the traditional sense given the circumstances we are facing. It is not normal politics. It is very strange in Leinster House at the moment.

"We are dealing with a pandemic and it is war time. There is no time for the niceties at the moment. The year has been difficult and challenging, but we have made progress.

“The attitude in the Oireachtas is that we are doing our level best to get out of Covid-19 and it is, unfortunately, a situation that is outside of our control. The government is stimulating the economy by providing billions in direct support to businesses and to people through various well-resourced measures. People are very fed up at the moment and it is not related to political decisions, it is more about the impact Covid has had on people’s lives,” he added.

Deputy O’Connor said he is always conscious about working hard for his constituents and he will always strive to meet their expectations.

“I have put my nose to the grindstone. The next election starts on the day you are elected to Dáil Eireann. I am always conscious that you are working towards that. Experienced politicians told me it can take up to two years to become accustomed to being an elected member in Leinster House.”

Cork East Constituency

The Cork East constituency continues to experience huge population growth which has created an issue with school capacity concerns going forward.

Looking to the future, Deputy O’Connor said solving the school capacity problems remains a key priority for him.

“Dealing with the school capacity concerns remains a huge challenge and we will keep going at it until we get the results that are needed for the area. The challenges are well documented.

"We nearly have an issue that East Cork is growing too fast. We are experiencing a number of growing pains. Schools are full.”

He said the area also needs more wastewater treatment facilities and is experiencing huge issues around traffic congestion.

“A positive development from this year was over €180 million being put into a new metropolitan rail system for the east Cork area and Cork city. This will be a huge development that will settle the existing rail capacity on the line.”