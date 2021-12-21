Munster's Stephen's Day game with Leinster called off due to Covid outbreak

Munster's all-Irish United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster on Stephen's Day has been postponed because of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Dublin-based province.

Leinster have now lost a second match to coronavirus after Friday night's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Montpellier was cancelled for the same reason, resulting in a 28-0 defeat being awarded against them.

The URC medical advisory group, in conjunction with the Irish Rugby Union, Leinster and the Irish Health Service Executive, decided the fixture had to be called off.

A date for the rearranged game is now being identified as Covid-19 continues to play havoc with the rugby schedule across Europe.