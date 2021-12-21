Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 19:01

Polish trucker fined and banned from driving for four years following incident in Watergrasshill

Polish trucker fined and banned from driving for four years following incident in Watergrasshill

A 44-year-old Polish trucker was reported by another motorist in Cork who saw him driving the tractor unit without a trailer crossing over and back on the centre of the road at Watergrasshill.

Liam Heylin

A 44-year-old Polish trucker was reported by another motorist in Cork who saw him driving the tractor unit without a trailer crossing over and back on the centre of the road at Watergrasshill.

Now at Cork District Court Piotr Szajdecki has been banned from driving in Ireland for a period of four years and fined €850.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of refusing to give a sample as required by gardaí investigating the driving.

Garda Eric Stafford charged Szajdecki and brought him before the court.

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence as soon as it came before the court.

Garda Stafford said, “This man was followed from Watergrasshill by a member of the public crossing over and back in the middle of the road.

“It was a Polish registered truck which he was driving as part of his work. There was no trailer – only the tractor unit.” 

When gardaí approached the driver there was a strong smell of intoxicant. When asked to blow into the intoxalyser he said, ‘No way. No breath. Blood only.’ 

“When he was taken to the garda station he refused to give a sample.” 

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said that while the defendant did fail to give a sample he was otherwise cooperative with the garda investigation. 

The solicitor said the truck driver made his delivery, then consumed a quantity of alcohol and ended up meeting with the gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is a very serious incident.” 

He fined him €850 and imposed the mandatory disqualification of four years.

More in this section

Taoiseach expects 'many twists and turns' yet with Omicron Covid variant Taoiseach expects 'many twists and turns' yet with Omicron Covid variant
Covid-19 measures announced 'Try and only meet people you will spend Christmas Day with this week,' CMO says
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Cork town last Sunday Gardaí appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Cork town last Sunday
cork court
A general view of a Munster jersey before the game 20/4/2019

Munster's Stephen's Day game with Leinster called off due to Covid outbreak

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more