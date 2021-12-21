Polish trucker fined and banned from driving for four years following incident in Watergrasshill

A 44-year-old Polish trucker was reported by another motorist in Cork who saw him driving the tractor unit without a trailer crossing over and back on the centre of the road at Watergrasshill.

Now at Cork District Court Piotr Szajdecki has been banned from driving in Ireland for a period of four years and fined €850.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of refusing to give a sample as required by gardaí investigating the driving.

Garda Eric Stafford charged Szajdecki and brought him before the court.

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence as soon as it came before the court.

Garda Stafford said, “This man was followed from Watergrasshill by a member of the public crossing over and back in the middle of the road.

“It was a Polish registered truck which he was driving as part of his work. There was no trailer – only the tractor unit.”

When gardaí approached the driver there was a strong smell of intoxicant. When asked to blow into the intoxalyser he said, ‘No way. No breath. Blood only.’

“When he was taken to the garda station he refused to give a sample.”

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said that while the defendant did fail to give a sample he was otherwise cooperative with the garda investigation.

The solicitor said the truck driver made his delivery, then consumed a quantity of alcohol and ended up meeting with the gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “It is a very serious incident.”

He fined him €850 and imposed the mandatory disqualification of four years.