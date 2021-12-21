Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 16:19

WATCH: A moment of Cork Christmas peace brought to you by the Holly Bough

You just can't beat Christmas in Cork! 
WATCH: A moment of Cork Christmas peace brought to you by the Holly Bough

With the windows of our Oliver Plunkett Street offices decorated to remind Corkonians that the Holly Bough is on sale now wherever you get The Echo, we took the opportunity to add to the Christmas spirit with some carol singing. Picture: Larry Cummins

Two of the most enduring features of a Cork Christmas are the Holly Bough and visiting the beautifully decorated streets of the city centre during the festive season. 

With the windows of our Oliver Plunkett Street offices decorated to remind Corkonians that the Holly Bough is on sale now wherever you get The Echo, we took the opportunity to add to the Christmas spirit with some carol singing. 

You just can't beat Christmas in Cork! 

Copies of the Holly Bough have been winging their way around the world since this year's magazine went on sale in November but there is still time to pick up a copy in your local shop. 

The 2021 cover is adorned by a beautifully festive piece of artwork by local artist Keith Anderson.

His image depicts a seasonal scene of one of the oldest parts of Cork City: The South Gate Bridge, with St Finbarr’s Cathedral in the background.

Keith said: “When people see this year’s Holly Bough cover, I want it to give them an instant sense of Christmas in Cork.” 

Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

And don't forget the famous Diffney Quiz and prize crossword!

Pure Holly Bough and pure Cork. 

Read More

Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz

More in this section

CUH community rally round after 'so loved' nurse loses husband and is seriously injured in crash CUH community rally round after 'so loved' nurse loses husband and is seriously injured in crash
Staff celebrate as 250k Covid-19 jabs administered at City Hall to date Staff celebrate as 250k Covid-19 jabs administered at City Hall to date
Garda stock Investigation underway after gardaí physically obstructed during incident in Carrigaline
cork christmascork city centre
Man charged with Fermoy sexual assualt to spend Christmas in custody

Man charged with Fermoy sexual assualt to spend Christmas in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more