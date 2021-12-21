WATCH: A moment of Cork Christmas peace brought to you by the Holly Bough

Two of the most enduring features of a Cork Christmas are the Holly Bough and visiting the beautifully decorated streets of the city centre during the festive season.

With the windows of our Oliver Plunkett Street offices decorated to remind Corkonians that the Holly Bough is on sale now wherever you get The Echo, we took the opportunity to add to the Christmas spirit with some carol singing.

You just can't beat Christmas in Cork!

Copies of the Holly Bough have been winging their way around the world since this year's magazine went on sale in November but there is still time to pick up a copy in your local shop.

The 2021 cover is adorned by a beautifully festive piece of artwork by local artist Keith Anderson.

His image depicts a seasonal scene of one of the oldest parts of Cork City: The South Gate Bridge, with St Finbarr’s Cathedral in the background.

Keith said: “When people see this year’s Holly Bough cover, I want it to give them an instant sense of Christmas in Cork.”

Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

And don't forget the famous Diffney Quiz and prize crossword!

Pure Holly Bough and pure Cork.