Almost 10k booster jabs given across Cork over weekend

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has hailed the “tremendous effort” between its staff and the South South West Hospital Group in administering the booster vaccine in Cork.

Vaccination centres across Cork and Kerry last weekend welcomed those requiring a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for CKCH confirmed to The Echo that just under 10,000 doses of the booster vaccine were given across Cork last weekend.

“In a tremendous effort between staff from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the South South West Hospital Group meant there was a steady footfall to each vaccination centre,” the spokesperson said.

The queue on Sunday outside the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Interim Director of Public Health Dr Anne Sheehan urged the public to avail of getting a booster vaccine.

We are happy to see people coming in such numbers for their boosters and indeed even for their first or second doses of the vaccine as this is the only way we can protect ourselves, our families and the health services from Omicron.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that while Christmas week is an important time for people, that it also presents unique opportunities for Covid to spread.

“Each of us can take actions this week to protect ourselves and our loved ones, even if this means rethinking plans for the Christmas period, especially if you are not yet boosted or vaccinated.

As difficult as it may seem, limiting as much as possible your Christmas to small numbers and very close family will protect them.

“This is an exceptional sacrifice to ask after the very difficult year all of us have had, so please remember that it may be the decision that protects yourself or a loved one from the severe impacts of Covid-19,” he said.

Walk-in clinics will operate in City Hall until Thursday December 23.