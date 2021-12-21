Project to fix 1km of 'high burst frequency' pipes in Cork to start next month

A PROJECT to replace more than 1km of problematic watermains with a “high burst frequency” in Ballymacoda is to get underway next month.

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, says it is replacing 1.1km of problematic watermains in Shanakill, Ballymacoda to improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply to the local community.

The upgrade involves the replacement of problematic watermains with new modern pipes and will commence in early January.

Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water said that the upgrading of these watermains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Ballymacoda and the surrounding areas.

“The old pipes had a high burst frequency, and replacement of the old pipes will create a more efficient network, reduce leaks and ensure a more reliable supply.”

The section of works will take place West of Cromponn Bridge from the junction of the Shanakill (L3811) and Ballymacoda Road (R633) continuing approximately 1100 metres northbound towards Yellowford.

Irish Water say there will be some traffic management in place during the works.

The Shanakill Road (L3811) will be closed from its junction at Ballymacoda Road (R633) to the junction of the Yellowford/ Gortavilla Roads from early January to mid-March.

The suggested diversion route northbound is to take the road for Fr O’Neills GAA Club (L3815) to the junction of the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge Road (R633) and to follow the R633 towards Ladysbridge before taking the first junction northbound to Yellowford Road.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as we progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme,” Mr Blennerhassett said.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by mid-March.

Residents and businesses in the areas affected will be notified directly, and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.