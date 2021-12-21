Thursday expected to be busiest shopping day of December 

Irish consumers are expected to spend over €7 million an hour this Thursday as they rush to buy last minute gifts for Christmas Day.

New data from AIB shows that in the run-up to Christmas, consumers are spending over €18 million a day on grocery shopping, with almost €6 million being spent on clothes a day.

Those between the age of 35 and 44 are expected to spend almost €14 million a day in December and will spend the most over the month when compared with any other age group.

Those from Cork, Dublin, Tipperary and Limerick are expected to spend the most on Christmas this year – spending a combined average of €27 million a day during December.

Contactless payments account for 55% of all transactions over Christmas.

The data was compiled from over one million card transactions carried out by Irish consumers online during December 2020 and has been anonymised and aggregated.

Changing traditions

It also shows some changing traditions.

While December 8 was traditionally the day when many traveled to Dublin to do their shopping, the data shows they now do their shopping in the capital on the Friday before Christmas.

It also shows the old adage of men leaving their Christmas shopping until the last minute still rings true. Men outspend women by 8% on Christmas Eve, the only day in December where men spend more.

As a whole, during the month women outspend men by 23%, with the busiest shopping period for women being between December 19 to 23.

Commenting on the data, John Brennan, Head of SME Banking at AIB said: “It has never been more important that we support local business where possible this Christmas. Businesses will welcome the fact that consumers will likely spend over €7 million an hour during the 23rd, the expected busiest shopping day for Christmas this year. Shopping local not only supports Irish businesses and jobs, it also ensures that the products we buy have less of a carbon footprint as they aren’t traveling hundreds of kilometres before reaching us.”