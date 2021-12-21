Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 09:00

People urged to be alert to threats from rodents over coming weeks

Cork accounts for fourth highest number of rodent callouts from pest control company
People urged to be alert to threats from rodents over coming weeks

Home and business owners are being advised to take steps to protect their properties from rodent activity. 

Home and business owners are being urged to be alert to threats from rodents during the winter period.

Pest control provider, Rentokil, said it believes that callouts for rats and mice will rise sharply in the coming weeks as these pests continue to move indoors to seek shelter from the cold weather.

The company said that Cork accounted for the fourth-highest number of callouts for rodents in November this year (7%). 

Dublin had the highest number of callouts accounting for 15% of all callouts.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil said: “As the temperature continues to drop during the winter period, many rodents will move indoors in search of food and shelter. We would advise home and business owners to practice some simple steps which will help to protects their premises from rodent activity such as carefully storing food, keeping your property tidy and sealing any cracks in premises.” 

In addition to rodents, a number of pest insects will also begin to move indoors at winter time.

Rentokil said there are a number of important key areas of pest control for the public to be aware of during the festive season:

  • Open boxes of decorations outside and inspect them for any signs of insects or rodents. When finished with them, wrap them in plastic for next year.
  • Inspect your tree: Both real and artificial Christmas trees can be nesting grounds for spiders, ants, fleas and a host of other pest insects. Ensure to shake your tree vigorously outdoors so that any insects or their eggs are shaken loose.
  • Avoid using edible treats such as gingerbread men, chocolate coins, and candy canes as Christmas tree decorations.
  • Ensure sweets, chocolate and other edibles used to fill Christmas stockings are sealed or wrapped in plastic or metal.
  • Clean up all Christmas dinner leftovers, food debris, and spillages to prevent a potential food source to rodents and insects.
  • Keep foodstuffs in metal or glass containers with tight fitting lids and put outdoor rubbish bags in metal bins with securely fitted lids to stop pest insects or rodents from feeding on the contents.
  • Dispose of any clutter in the form of Christmas gift wrapping and packaging, to limit potential hiding places for pests.

Read More

Gardaí urge people to be alert to 'jugging' in run up to Christmas 

More in this section

Extremist views widespread in England's classrooms, say teachers 'People are anxious to have a normal Christmas': Some Cork pupils staying home from school this week
Law and justice concept Cork man assaulted doctor after he suggested getting a Covid vaccination
Man to stand trial next year accused of murdering Frankie Dunne in 2019 Man to stand trial next year accused of murdering Frankie Dunne in 2019
housingcork business
<p>Irish Covid-19 testing company, RocDoc, has today announced the opening of a new mass testing facility in Cork. Stock image. </p>

New Covid-19 walk-in testing facility opens in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more