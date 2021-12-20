Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 16:56

Man to stand trial next year accused of murdering Frankie Dunne in 2019

File image of 29 year old Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu from Romania pictured at Cork District Court earlier this month. Pic Cork Courts Limited

Liam Heylin

A judge and jury will hear the case next year against a Romanian national accused of murdering a man at Boreenmanna Road in Cork during Christmas 2019 as the accused has been sent forward for trial.

The victim’s dismembered body was found in the grounds of a derelict house at Boreenmanna Road in Cork during the Christmas period two years ago.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial. It will be a matter for that court to set a date for the trial.

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu with an address at Branistea Village, Branistea Communve, Damovita County, Romania, was remanded in custody as his case was sent forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said the accused would be bringing an application for bail before the High Court in Dublin. No date has yet been set for such an application.

Judge Olann Kelleher gave the accused man the alibi warning, which essentially requires the defendant to put the prosecution on notice if they intend calling evidence to show they were somewhere else at the time of the offence.

Legal aid

Mr Collins-Daly asked for legal aid to be extended for a barrister and a senior counsel at the Central Criminal Court.

The solicitor also asked for legal aid for the translation of the book of evidence into Romanian. He said the defendant could speak English but that his English would not be good enough for the technical matters in the book of evidence.

Judge Kelleher agreed to extend free legal aid in respect of both of those applications.

While the book was served on Nicholescu last week he did not appear at Cork District Court in person but by video link from prison as he was in isolation due to Covid 19 protocols in prison last week.

The book of evidence was served by Detective Garda Alan McCarthy on the defendant’s solicitor, Mr Collins-Daly.

Charges

The defendant is charged with the murder of Francis (Frankie) Dunne. Nicholescu is charged that on a date unknown between December 27 and December 28 2019, he murdered Francis Dunne at Castlegreine House, Boreenamanna Road, Cork, contrary to Common Law.

Frankie Dunne
Frankie Dunne

Detective Garda Alan McCarthy gave evidence previously of arresting Mr Nicholescu at Dublin Airport, Swords, Co Dublin and later charging him with the murder of Mr Dunne. Nicholescu replied “I didn’t do that” when the charge was put to him after caution.

Judge Kelleher previously agreed to a defence application to direct the prison authorities that Mr Nicholescu receive any necessary medical attention in prison.

