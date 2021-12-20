'These tweets are unacceptable and offensive and I deeply regret them': Cork TD apologises over historic tweets

Cork North Central Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan has said he is “unreservedly sorry” for a number of historic tweets in which he used inappropriate language about transgender people, those with disabilities, and women.

Deputy O’Sullivan’s comments come in the wake of a call from Cork Social Democrats that he should resign as Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on Special Education.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Sullivan said he deeply regretted the tweets, which date from between 2011 and 2014 and which have since been deleted.

“These tweets are unacceptable and offensive and I deeply regret them. They contain completely inappropriate language and reflect views which are both disrespectful and wrong. I’m unreservedly sorry to groups I have offended,” he said.

The Cork North Central TD said the tweets would be shocking to people who knew his work because the language in them was “so far from my attitudes and the work I do locally and nationally to give each person respect and equality”.

Mr O’Sullivan said that the tweets mostly date from a period before he was a member of Fianna Fáil and they did not represent the party’s position at that time or at any point since.

Apology to Taoiseach and party

Deputy O’Sullivan said he had apologised to the party and to the Taoiseach.

Mr O’Sullivan said he had read the tweets not believing he could ever have thought or said those things, and he said he was ashamed of the crass language he had used.

“I hope that people will have some understanding of what were idiotic actions of my early twenties and let the work I have done since, and continue to do, speak louder than these historical tweets,” he said.

“I’m truly sorry and striving to do better.”

Call for resignation from spokesperson position

Louise O’Donnell, chairperson of the Social Democrats’ Cork North Central branch, said: “The tweets are deeply disrespectful to communities who already face extraordinary discrimination in every facet of life, particularly those with disabilities and members of the transgender community.

“I do think his position as a spokesperson with responsibility for Special Education is untenable in light of the comments.”

Mr O’Sullivan was elected as a Cork North Central TD in the 2019 by-election, and he was re-elected in the general election of February 2020.

A spokesperson for Fianna Fáil said: “We are very disappointed in these tweets and we strongly condemn the remarks made, regardless of when they were made. They were deeply inappropriate and offensive personal remarks and in no way reflect the views of the Party.

“We have noted Deputy O'Sullivan's apology.”