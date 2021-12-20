Fota prepares for Christmas after busy year at wildlife park

AMID the hustle and bustle of Christmas, Fota Wildlife Park remains an oasis of serenity as the animals go about their daily routines, unaware of the traditions of this time of year.

Shut for just three days, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Stephen’s Day, Park Director Sean McKeown said while the run-up to Christmas can be relatively quiet around the 100-acre park, the week between Christmas and New Year is busy with people looking for fresh air and scenery as they walk off a bit of the festive food.

Chatting to The Echo, Mr McKeown said, despite being closed for four months of the year, the park is on track to hit record visitor numbers for 2021.

Some 470,000 people are expected to have visited the park from January to December this year, according to Park Director.

“It can be very busy after Christmas with the kids being off and people wanting to walk off the pudding. Before Christmas everyone is so busy preparing for the occasion, after Christmas they have time and a lot of people get gift vouchers for the park, so its a chance to use their present.”

An unusual year

Sean McKeown, director feeding the giraffes at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Reflecting on the year, the Park Director said the Wildlife Park had a brilliant if somewhat unusual year.

“We were closed from January to April, we didn’t know what would happen. Then, when we opened we were extremely busy. May, June, July, August, October and November were the busiest months of any year.”

Sean said the park made alterations to operations to facilitate safe visitation from the public to see the animals.

“We opened longer hours and had time slots to book online, the staff were fantastic to get us through such a difficult period.”

Mr McKeown said he thinks Covid has slightly altered visitor habits.

“The weather is less of a deterrent nowadays, as long as it is reasonably dry, people will still visit before that was not the case.”

Highlighting the many benefits of visiting Fota Wildlife Park,

Sean said when people get fed up with being indoors, it’s nice to be able to enjoy some fresh air with the animals.

“The support of the public has been great. Fota Wildlife Park brings a lot of tourism to the area, but we benefit immensely from local support as well.”

Christmas at Fota

Sean, who is working Christmas Day at the Wildlife Park, along with 20 other staff who will work either the morning or evening shift, making sure the animals are fed, warm, watered and safe.

Senior Ranger Cathriona Ní Scanaill who works with the monkeys and other primates will be working her eighth Christmas at the Fota Wildlife Park this December.

“I’ve been working here around 11 years. I’ve been in all the sections, I started as seasonal staff, doing everything from litter picking to cleaning, to directing traffic in the carpark.”

Sean McKeown, director with a red panda at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Despite spending the past year working exclusively with the primates, Cathriona said she has no favourites at the park.

“I’m just happy to be working with the animals, I couldn’t possibly pick one that I like the most.”

In saying that, Cathriona said she enjoys the games the monkeys can play with her when she is working.

“Working with the primates is very different to working with the other animals. It’s a mental game, like they are so smart, you are kept on your toes.”

For Christmas, Cathriona said she would be giving the monkey some presents that they will appreciate and enjoy over the festive season.

“The monkeys can be really interested in scents, like cinnamon, they also love raisins and we have pellets that we soak in water and they swell up like a Christmas pudding, so we give them that too.”

Festive treats for the animals

Fota Wildlife Park has over 90 individual primates from over 10 species, all of which will get a little festive treat on Christmas Day, thanks to Cathriona.

“It can take some time, so we do a lot of prep to be ready for Christmas. There will be a lot going on in the last few days. It’s very streamlined on Christmas, we are as efficient as possible.”

The monkeys also have little grid feeders where they have to try and extract treats from a grid and they also get rotten logs full of insects.

“For the meerkats, we get a box and put holes in it and pop some straw in there along with mealworms or crickets, they go crazy for that!”

Cathriona is working Christmas morning and she said it can be a lot of fun.

“We have a great team and at Christmas, we all work together well. We always check in with each other to ensure everyone gets home and lend a hand if it’s needed.”

Sean McKeown, director and Eibhlin Foley, ranger giving Christmas treats to the black and white Ruffed Lemurs at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

For Christmas, Cathriona will be heading home to Ballyvourney.

“I’ll be heading home to mom and the family to be doted on!” Cathriona joked.

Senior ranger Martin Rodriques will also be spending Christmas morning at Fota Wildlife Park, making sure the giraffes, bison and other hoofstock animals are well looked after on Christmas.

Martin, who moved over from South Africa to work at Fota last January, said he is looking forward to his first Christmas in Cork.

“I’m very excited, I’m not 100% sure what to expect,” Martin said he would like to see snow, something he has only experienced since moving to Ireland.

“The snow is very beautiful, I arrived last January when there was a cold snap and it was so much fun.”

The hoofstock senior ranger looks after animals such as rhino, giraffe, bison and tapir at Fota.

“I was the manager of a conservation centre on the East coast of South Africa for 10 years before coming here,” Martin explained.

Chatting about his time at Fota, Martin said he was really enjoying the experience.

“It’s very challenging, it has its ups and downs, but it is a unique place and I am enjoying it here.

“We have the opportunity to inspire the next generation about conservation. That is my main passion, it is all about the people and why they perceive nature.”

Over the Christmas period, Martin said he had a few treats prepared for the animals, in particular the bison, who enjoy tussling with old Christmas trees and the giraffes, like reindeers, love a nice crunchy carrot.

After his shift, Martin said he is looking forward to spending the day with his wife and children at home.

“It will be a traditional Christmas, opening Santa presents and having a big meal, I am looking forward to it.”