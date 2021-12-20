Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 07:34

Fog warning in place in Cork, poor driving conditions in some areas

The warning will remain in effect until 11am this morning.
St. Anne's, Shandon, in fog above the rooftops in Cork. The forecaster said that fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibility.Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

A yellow fog warning has come into effect in Cork this morning with Met Éireann saying there could be poor driving conditions in parts.

The forecaster said that fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibility.

The national warning will remain in effect until 11am this morning.

Met Éireann says today will be dull, with mist and fog clearing this morning.

Most areas will remain dry with highest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C.

Looking to later in the week, at this stage Met Éireann says that it looks as though Christmas Eve, will bring rain at times with highs of 7 to 9 degrees.

It said Christmas Day looks like bringing some rain at times but also dry periods with highest temperatures around 5 to 9 degrees.

The further outlook period will probably gradually turn colder, it said. 

