Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Cork city students to make TV debut on Christmas Day 

They wrote and recorded a Christmas song, which will feature in Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker
Cork city students to make TV debut on Christmas Day 

Fifth class students from St Mary's on the Hill NS in Knocknaheeny will feature on TV on Christmas Day.

John Bohane

FIFTH class students from St Mary’s on the Hill NS in Knocknaheeny will feature on TV this Christmas Day after they wrote and recorded a Christmas song, especially for the festive season.

The song Santa’s Still Coming To Town will feature in Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker to be broadcast on Christmas Day at 5.25pm on RTÉ2.

The 40 students wrote and produced the uplifting rap song with some help from Garry McCarthy and friends.

St Mary’s on the Hill school principal Maura Fennessy said the end product is ‘fantastic’.

“Students from both our fifth classes came together. Garry McCarthy worked with Sean Downey and Sean Parnell and they held workshops in the school with our fifth class students.

“They created their own lyrics, the music, and the rap to go with it. The whole thing turned out very well.

“It is a fantastic finish. It is so professional. We are very proud of them. The staff and parents were so supportive. It has brought a great festivity to the area,” she said.

The Cork city primary school was specifically sought out by the makers of the Home School Hub series, an educational programme that commenced during lockdown for primary school students.

Ms Fennessy said they were thrilled to be asked to record a song for RTÉ.

“When we were asked about doing a Christmas song for RTÉ it was amazing. 

"The Home School Hub is doing a special edition on Christmas Day.

“The fifth-class students all worked really hard in their pods creating the music and writing the lyrics.

“There was lots of help from their families too and it all worked so well.

“We decided on our fifth class students as they had displayed great creativity while we were doing various other workshops.

“There is great excitement throughout the school. All the children are enjoying watching the video. The whole theme is that Santa is still coming to town and we wanted to create a festive spirit,” she added.

Read More

'Gobsmacked' Cork couple win wedding through gifted raffle ticket

More in this section

'Gobsmacked' Cork couple win wedding through gifted raffle ticket 'Gobsmacked' Cork couple win wedding through gifted raffle ticket
Port of Cork takes in almost 700 cars as massive vessel visits new Ringaskiddy quay Port of Cork takes in almost 700 cars as massive vessel visits new Ringaskiddy quay
Man hospitalised following serious assault in Cork city suburb  Witness appeal after slash hook used in attack
cork schoolscork christmas
<p>He has been given a community service order instead of prison. </p>

'Put your hand on me again and see what happens', Cork man said to Garda 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more