'Put your hand on me again and see what happens', Cork man said to Garda 

A Macroom man told a garda in Cork city – “Put your hand on me again and see what happens.”

That was on August 7 and now at Cork District Court, William O’Driscoll has been given a community service order of 150 hours instead of three months in prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I am going to give you a chance. Talk to the probation service and keep yourself out of jail.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said O’Driscoll first asked the guard, “What the f*** do you want?”

And then he made the threatening comment.

The accused man had 14 previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour, 18 for assault and two for assault causing harm.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been staying out of trouble recently but that this was a slip.

38-year-old O’Driscoll of Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, said to Judge Kelleher, “Thanks very much, Judge. Appreciate it.”