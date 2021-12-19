Christmas vigil to show solidarity with residents of East Cork mental health facility set for closure 

A SOCIALLY distant Christmas vigil is to be held outside the Owenacurra Centre in Midleton on Wednesday, December 22.

The vigil is to show solidarity with residents and other service users requiring long-stay or respite placements in East Cork as the HSE plans to close the centre, moving the remaining 15 residents to facilities in the city or other parts of North Cork.

The vigil is being organised by a group called ‘Friends of Owenacurra’ which is a group of friends and family rallying to save the specialist centre 'providing for people with severe and enduring mental health problems.'

The event is the latest effort by the Friends of Owenacurra group along with local councillors and TDs to raise awareness of the closure of the centre, as the only residential mental health facility in East Cork.

The vigil will take place at 7pm in front of Owenacurra Centre.