Cork Gardaí issue witness appeal to 'serious assault' in Mayfield

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information and camera footage following a “serious assault” in Mayfield on Saturday.

A man in his late 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident which occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Saturday, 18 December, in Mayfield, Cork City.

Gardaí are investigating and a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time but investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí in Mayfield are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward. Any road users travelling in the area late in the evening of Saturday, 18th December 2021, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.