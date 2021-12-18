Crosshaven Coast Guard assist injured crew man

The Coast Guard in Cork assisted in an emergency incident on Saturday.

The Crosshaven Coast Guard were tasked in transferring an injured crew man from his boat at the Royal Cork Yacht Club to an awaiting ambulance.

The ambulance then took the man to hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred around 12pm, noon.

Posting the incident on social media, the Coast Guard reiterated an important message to the public.

Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterways dial 999/112 and ask for Irish Coast Guard.