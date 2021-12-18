Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 17:02

Crosshaven Coast Guard assist injured crew man

Crosshaven Coast Guard assist injured crew man

The Crosshaven Coast Guard were tasked in transferring an injured crew man from his boat at the Royal Cork Yacht Club to an awaiting ambulance. Pic Crosshaven Coast Guard.

Roisin Burke

The Coast Guard in Cork assisted in an emergency incident on Saturday.

The Crosshaven Coast Guard were tasked in transferring an injured crew man from his boat at the Royal Cork Yacht Club to an awaiting ambulance.

The ambulance then took the man to hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred around 12pm, noon.

Posting the incident on social media, the Coast Guard reiterated an important message to the public.

Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterways dial 999/112 and ask for Irish Coast Guard.

More in this section

COVID-19 atypical pneumonia, virus definition Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Blood test More than 7,000 new Covid cases confirmed
Witness appeal issued for city centre collision  Witness appeal issued for city centre collision 
'The show must go on' - Panto gigs starting early to meet Gov guidelines 'The show must go on' - Panto gigs starting early to meet Gov guidelines
emergency services
<p>The two Bishops of Cork, Dr Fintan Gavin and Dr Paul Colton have issued a joint Christmas message. Pic: Gerard McCarthy.</p>

Cork bishops issue joint Christmas message

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more