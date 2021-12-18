More than 7,000 new Covid cases confirmed

A further 7,333 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Ireland.

On Saturday morning there were 410 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of which 107 were in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland can expect to see a "large number of Covid cases over the next short period of time".

He added:

"We all remember the call to 'flatten the curve' in the early days of the pandemic - we have successfully driven down incidence of disease in the community before, we can and must now work together to do it again.

"By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks to come and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable, prevent unnecessary deaths and ensure the continued operation of our healthcare system and other essential services."