Witness appeal issued for city centre collision 

A witness appeal has been issued by Cork Gardaí following a collision in the city where the driver failed to stop after hitting a parked car and a stationary cyclist.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision that occurred on Douglas Street in Cork City at approximately 7.25pm on Thursday, 16 December.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at 021 4522000.

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.