'The show must go on' - Panto gigs starting early to meet Gov guidelines

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 14:05

To meet the 8pm curfew for theatres, The Everyman announced they are bringing forward all evening performances of Aladdin to 6pm from Tuesday 21 December.
Roisin Burke

EVENING panto performances at The Everyman are moving to a 6pm start time to accommodate the new Government restrictions.

The 650 seat theatre, which is currently facilitating 50% capacity in line with public health guidelines, released a statement saying they hoped this would allow as many people as possible to “still get to enjoy the magic of panto this year.” 

The venue also outlined that all patrons with tickets for the 90-minute show would be contacted in the coming days to highlight the change in schedule and said they would do their best to accommodate all customer needs.

Aladdin at The Everyman is running until Sunday 30 January.

