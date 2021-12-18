Calls for extra ambulances and personnel in rural Cork

CORK County Council has made an urgent request to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for additional ambulances and ambulance personnel servicing the rural areas of Cork.

A motion by Independent councillor Frank Roche, specifically for the North Cork area, instigated the appeal, with the issue broadened to the entire county.

It is also to be raised at the HSE forum by Independent councillor Mary Linehan Foley.

Mr Roche spoke of instances where locations just 20 minutes from hospitals were waiting over two hours for an ambulance to attend the incident.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn agreed with his North Cork colleague, and outlined that the first 10 to 15 minutes of an emergency are crucial and that delays should be prevented if at all possible.

“It can be the difference between living and not living,” said Mr O’Flynn.

Independent Bantry councillor Danny Collins said he recently brought the issue to a fore at a national health forum recently.

Mr Collins detailed incidents where car crash victims were waiting two-and-a-half hours for an ambulance.

Mr Collins mentioned the intention to do a review in the first quarter of 2022 and said he hoped it was done “on the ground” and “not in Dublin”.

“Our ambulance service is at breaking point,” said Mr Collins.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, who is also a firefighter with Cork City Fire Service, said he has been working with the ambulance service for over 20 years on a full-time basis and said the fire service in the city offers a backup service that assists their work.

“We run a cardiac crew, so basically, for any calls where the heart has stopped we respond when the ambulance can’t and it’s something we could do in the county.”

Mr Murtagh suggested the County Fire Service could offer a similar service.

“The ambulance service does an incredible job, but its resources — this is the result of cutting numbers on the ground.

“One solution is cardiac crew trained to respond when the ambulance can’t.”