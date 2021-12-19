Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 08:00

Council refuses planning for residential scheme earmarked for Douglas Village

The apartments were to be spread across three blocks, with 20 apartments in a four to six-storey block, 15 apartments in a six-storey block, and 30 apartments in an eight to 10 storey block.
Sirio Investment Management Ltd had sought permission to construct 65 apartments, 45 of which would have been build-to-rent, as well as four commercial units for retail use at East Douglas St and East Douglas Village.

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application for a residential scheme in the heart of Douglas Village has been refused by Cork City Council.

The proposed development would first have involved the demolition of two existing on-site buildings and associated structures.

In documentation submitted with the application back in October, it stated that the subject site contains a former Permanent TSB located to the north-east of the site and a former Bank of Ireland branch to the south west.

“Both buildings have been closed for several years and the rear of the site is in a derelict condition.

“The redevelopment of this site offers the opportunity to bring additional active commercial and residential uses into Douglas town centre,” it stated.

Refusal

However, Cork City Council has refused planning permission for the proposed development on the basis that it would be “out of character with the pattern of existing development and would be visually obtrusive within the Douglas village streetscape and the Church Street Architectural Conservation Area”.

In its reasoning, the council also noted that the application did not meet objectives set out in the Ballincollig/Carrigaline Municipal District Local Area Plan of 2017.

“It is considered that the proposed development by reason of the absence of a coherent masterplan for the entire block, and poor quality of urban design including inappropriate building heights, would constitute piecemeal development,” the council said.

