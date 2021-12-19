Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 08:00

Man's drunken outburst on All Ireland final night leads to fines

Garda Shane Hayes encountered John Swan at South Main Street, Cork, on that Sunday, August 22.
Liam Heylin

Threatening behaviour by a 57-year-year-old man on the day that Cork were beaten in the All-Ireland Hurling Final resulted in him being convicted and fined for his drunken outburst.

Garda Hayes said Swan put his face within one inch of his own face as he shouted at him, “F*** you.” 

"He resisted when I told him he was being arrested and taken to Mayfield garda station.

“It was the night of the All-Ireland Final and there were a lot of people around,” Garda Hayes said.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted Swan of Cork Simon Community in his absence. 

He fined him €100 for being drunk and a danger and €250 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

