Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 11:47

Ten minute wait at City Hall for Covid-19 vaccination

Queues outside the Vaccination Centre at Cork City Hall. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Roisin Burke

CORK City’s vaccination clinic at City Hall is experiencing delays this morning with walk-ins attending for booster shots having a ten minute wait time.

The South/South West Hospital Group is encouraging eligible individuals to still attend today to receive their booster.

The Walk-In clinic is for the Moderna booster vaccination for those aged 50–69-year-olds and Healthcare workers over 30.

People queue at the Covid-19 walk-in booster vaccination centre for people aged 50-69 at the City Hall, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
People queue at the Covid-19 walk-in booster vaccination centre for people aged 50-69 at the City Hall, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The shots are available at Cork City Hall from 8.00am to 8.00pm today.

The following is needed to avail of the vaccination service.

  • Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card) 
  • Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

