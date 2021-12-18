Cork County Library and Arts Service launches new exciting initiative

CORK County Council’s Library and Arts Service has initiated the JAM Card initiative, a system that allows people with learning difficulties and communication barriers to ask for a minute of patience when they need it.

Developed by the NOW Group, it is a discreet way of allowing people with any type of communication difficulty to ask for Just A Minute of patience as they go about their daily lives.

Following staff training, Cork County Council’s Library Service has recently received a Certificate of Accreditation from the NOW Group. This new initiative will encourage JAM Card users to feel more confident when visiting their local library.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “In adopting the JAM card initiative and engaging in accredited training, our libraries are building on their immense work in ensuring that libraries are welcoming to everyone. This is an opportunity for JAM card users, library staff and the wider community of library users to come together and strengthen local community bonds.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said:

“Inclusion and accessibility are put to the forefront of service delivery. This greatly enhances the value of our libraries in our communities.”

Cork County Librarian Emer O’Brien added: “We pride ourselves on continuously testing our services to make sure they are as accessible to everyone who wants to engage with our library staff and our services. The JAM Card is another very important step for us.”

Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive of the NOW Group, commented: “The staff at Cork County Library Service will be helping to open up the wonderful world of books and reading to a wide-ranging group of people who may otherwise feel daunted or even excluded.”

Any time a person with a JAM Card needs that little bit of extra assistance, they can approach a library staff member, present their JAM Card, and then relate with trained staff who will give those extra few minutes that may be required.

The JAM Card can be used either as a card or an app and is designed to be used by children and adults. It is available free of charge by contacting https://www.jamcard.org/