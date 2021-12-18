HSE confirms Ballincollig ophthalmology building on target

THE HSE has confirmed that the building for the new outpatient ophthalmology services for the South/South West HSE area in Ballincollig is on target to be completed by the end of the second quarter in 2022.

The HSE has also confirmed that they hope the service will be operational by the fourth quarter of next year. Cork TD Colm Burke received the confirmation from the HSE following a parliamentary question for the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) and the South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) are currently working collaboratively to develop a Regional Eye Care Service based in the new Primary Care Community Centre located in Ballincollig.

In a statement the HSE said: “The building in which the Ophthalmology Unit will be located is on target to be ready by the end of Q2 2022.

“Pending completion of the building works and approval of required funding to deliver the specialised eye care service, additional work will need to be completed on equipping, specialist ICT infrastructure, completion of Memorandum of Understanding across services, the transfer of personnel from various services and the completion of numerous recruitment campaigns.

"Therefore, the anticipated timeline for this service to be operational is Q4 2022.”

Mr Burke welcomed the news. “With ophthalmology, we have a huge waiting list. The development of this facility in Ballincollig will help with the fast tracking of a whole lot of procedures. The important thing now is that the funding is provided to equip the facility. Work is also starting on the ophthalmology theatres in the South Infirmary.”

The new service in Ballincollig will provide a designated specialised infrastructure where all community procedures related to Ophthalmology will be performed and incorporate Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) working between multiple grades of ophthalmology staff to deliver the best outcomes.