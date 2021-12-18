Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 11:23

Carrigaline priest hangs sandbag instead of stocking to highlight hunger crisis in South Sudan

Carrigaline priest hangs sandbag instead of stocking to highlight hunger crisis in South Sudan

Rev Canon Elaine Murray, an Anglican priest based in Carrigaline, holds up her Christmas sandbag stocking.

A NEW festive tradition began in Cork this week when an Anglican priest hung a sandbag on her mantlepiece instead of a Christmas stocking, to raise awareness of the hunger crisis in flood-hit South Sudan.

Rev Canon Elaine Murray, the rector of Carrigaline, is using the sandbag as a reminder that extreme weather exacerbated by climate change is a powerful driver of poverty and hunger, especially in flood-prone countries such as South Sudan.

In October, South Sudan saw its worst flooding in nearly 60 years, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to abandon their homes. Canon Murray is giving her backing to Christian Aid Ireland’s Christmas appeal which this year focuses on the hunger crisis in South Sudan.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Canon Murray and all her parishioners who support the charity’s work. To support Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal, visit caid.ie/Christmas or call 01 496 7040 to make a telephone donation.

Read More

'There is great excitement throughout the school': Cork pupils record special rap for Christmas 

More in this section

Roy Keane file photo Roy Keane 'Christmas miracle' story goes viral
Cyclist seen weaving in and out Cork traffic told gardaí to 'f**k off' when approached Cyclist seen weaving in and out Cork traffic told gardaí to 'f**k off' when approached
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man who fled from gardaí executing search warrant given community service instead of jail time
religioncharity
Ten minute wait at City Hall for Covid-19 vaccination

Ten minute wait at City Hall for Covid-19 vaccination

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more