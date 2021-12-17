Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 12:22

'This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it': Life sentences handed down in Cork murder trial

'This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it': Life sentences handed down in Cork murder trial

(Left to right) Helen Jones and Keith O'Hara

Liam Heylin

The 54-year-old Cork woman who murdered her brother because of a row over inheritance of the family home has now been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Helen Jones was jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

The mandatory life sentence was also imposed on Keith O’Hara, who was engaged to be married to Helen Jones, at the time of the murder of Paul Jones in September 2019 at his home at 108 Bandon Road.

A jury of ten delivered their unanimous guilty verdicts against the pair yesterday afternoon. They had been living at the house at the centre of the dispute - 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork.

Life sentences had to follow but formal imposition of these jail terms was adjourned to today by Mr Justice Michael McGrath to allow for victim impact evidence.

That included a statement from Liam Jones, whose sister Helen murdered their eldest brother, Paul.

Liam Jones said today: “This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it.

“When the verdict came out as guilty I felt that my brother Paul got justice.” 

The two people convicted of murdering him had nothing to say at the sentencing hearing.

Mr Justice McGrath expressed his condolences to the wider Jones family and to the friends of the late Paul Jones as he imposed the mandatory life sentences on Helen Jones, 54, and Keith O’Hara, 43.

More in this section

Alcohol Drinking - Stock 'It won't make any difference': Cork pub owner questions possible 5pm curfew for hospitality
'We hope he’ll be ringing the end-of-treatment bell next September,' say parents of Cork boy with lukaemia 'We hope he’ll be ringing the end-of-treatment bell next September,' say parents of Cork boy with lukaemia
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid-19 incidence above national average rate 
cork court
Lidl welcomes green light for new Cork store

Lidl welcomes green light for new Cork store

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more