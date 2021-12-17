'This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it': Life sentences handed down in Cork murder trial

The 54-year-old Cork woman who murdered her brother because of a row over inheritance of the family home has now been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Helen Jones was jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

The mandatory life sentence was also imposed on Keith O’Hara, who was engaged to be married to Helen Jones, at the time of the murder of Paul Jones in September 2019 at his home at 108 Bandon Road.

A jury of ten delivered their unanimous guilty verdicts against the pair yesterday afternoon. They had been living at the house at the centre of the dispute - 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork.

Life sentences had to follow but formal imposition of these jail terms was adjourned to today by Mr Justice Michael McGrath to allow for victim impact evidence.

That included a statement from Liam Jones, whose sister Helen murdered their eldest brother, Paul.

Liam Jones said today: “This was a tragic death that Paul had and he didn’t deserve it.

“When the verdict came out as guilty I felt that my brother Paul got justice.”

The two people convicted of murdering him had nothing to say at the sentencing hearing.

Mr Justice McGrath expressed his condolences to the wider Jones family and to the friends of the late Paul Jones as he imposed the mandatory life sentences on Helen Jones, 54, and Keith O’Hara, 43.