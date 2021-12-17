Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 10:15

Cabinet to meet following advice from NPHET on tightening of restrictions; 5pm curfew for pubs and restaurants a possibility

Cabinet to meet following advice from NPHET on tightening of restrictions; 5pm curfew for pubs and restaurants a possibility

NPHET has expressed concern about the impact of Covid-19 and the new variant in its latest advice to the Government and has recommended a clampdown on the pubs and restaurants sector with early closing times from Monday.

The Cabinet is set to meet today to consider the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

NPHET has expressed concern about the impact of Covid-19 and the new variant in its latest advice to the Government and has recommended a clampdown on the pubs and restaurants sector with early closing times from Monday.

It is also advocating that sporting, theatre and cultural gatherings should not take place after 5pm and that capacity should be cut to 50%, or 5,000 people, for outdoor events.

NPHET has formed the view that all large gatherings are potentially super spreaders and is advising against the holding of late-night events.

In a further change, close contacts of a confirmed Covid case who have not received a booster vaccine will likely be advised to restrict their movements but current restrictions which allow people from three households to gather in the home of a fourth are not set to be tightened.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 27% of all new Covid-19 infections here, up from just 1% of new cases last week.

Following further data validation, the total number of Omicron cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing in Ireland as of December 16 has been revised down to 39 confirmed cases.

The variant is likely to become the dominant variant within a matter of days.

Read More

Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid-19 incidence above national average rate 

More in this section

West Cork grandmother, with multiple convictions for failing to wear a mask, to spend Christmas in jail  West Cork grandmother, with multiple convictions for failing to wear a mask, to spend Christmas in jail 
Edel House refuge making special effort for children this Christmas Edel House refuge making special effort for children this Christmas
'The increase is quite stark': Figures show rise in referrals to child and adolescent eating disorder service in Cork and Kerry 'The increase is quite stark': Figures show rise in referrals to child and adolescent eating disorder service in Cork and Kerry
<p>The national average incidence rate stands at 1,305.1 per 100,000 of the population.</p>

Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid-19 incidence above national average rate 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more