Cabinet to meet following advice from NPHET on tightening of restrictions; 5pm curfew for pubs and restaurants a possibility

The Cabinet is set to meet today to consider the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

NPHET has expressed concern about the impact of Covid-19 and the new variant in its latest advice to the Government and has recommended a clampdown on the pubs and restaurants sector with early closing times from Monday.

It is also advocating that sporting, theatre and cultural gatherings should not take place after 5pm and that capacity should be cut to 50%, or 5,000 people, for outdoor events.

NPHET has formed the view that all large gatherings are potentially super spreaders and is advising against the holding of late-night events.

In a further change, close contacts of a confirmed Covid case who have not received a booster vaccine will likely be advised to restrict their movements but current restrictions which allow people from three households to gather in the home of a fourth are not set to be tightened.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 27% of all new Covid-19 infections here, up from just 1% of new cases last week.

Following further data validation, the total number of Omicron cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing in Ireland as of December 16 has been revised down to 39 confirmed cases.

The variant is likely to become the dominant variant within a matter of days.