'He was a great mentor': Cork judge and barrister pay respects to late Jerry Harris

Judge Olann Kelleher stated that the late Mr Harris was one of the greatest ever League of Ireland players.
The late Jerry Harris was laid to rest today. 

Liam Heylin

A judge and a barrister who share a huge interest in sport joined to pay respects to a giant of League of Ireland soccer who has died.

Barrister Neal Horgan appeared in a case representing a party before Cork District Court when Judge Olann Kelleher took the opportunity to remark on the passing of Jerry Harris.

Judge Kelleher stated that the late Mr Harris was one of the greatest ever League of Ireland players.

Mr Horgan BL is a former Cork City FC player himself and was actually signed to the club in 1998 by Mr Harris, who worked in many different capacities over the years at the club.

Judge Kelleher said the deceased was much loved by football people and would be a great loss, particularly at Turner’s Cross.

Mr Horgan said, “I played under him and it was a pleasure to be in his company. He was a great mentor.”

The late Jerry Harris was laid to rest today. 

