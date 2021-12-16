Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 16:23

Gardaí verbally abused amid row in Cork neighbourhood

Garda Shane O’Hanlon gave evidence in the case against defendant Kate Ahearn of Beech Rd, Passage West, Co Cork.

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ were called to investigate a complaint of a neighbourhood dispute in Passage West only to be verbally abused as “stupid fucking bastards” by one woman at the scene.

This defendant failed to appear in court for her case and Judge Olann Kelleher said he would hear the evidence in her absence.

The judge commented that the defendant had failed to appear previously in respect of the same matter.

Garda O’Hanlon said gardaí were dispatched to the area at around 5pm on August 17 in reported to a reported dispute between neighbours.

Garda O’Hanlon said the accused was highly excitable at the scene and made the insulting comments to gardaí at a time when a lot of children were out playing.

“Directed to leave, she refused to leave the area,” Garda O’Hanlon testified.

He said that Kate Ahearn said: “This is all over the c**t [and named the person she believed reported the matter].”

Handcuffs were put on the defendant and she made a move to kick gardaí.

Judge Kelleher convicted the defendant of engaging in threatening behaviour and asked if she had previous convictions.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the defendant had previous convictions for assault causing harm dating back to 2013 and 2014.

Judge Kelleher issued a warrant for the arrest of Kate Ahearn so that she could be brought before Cork District Court for sentencing.

