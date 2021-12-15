Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 11:37

Planned water outage to affect thousands of Cork households 

Homes and businesses will be without water overnight from 10pm Thursday
The outage is due to what Irish Water and Cork City Council have described as essential work to strengthen water supply in the area.

Donal O’Keeffe

Some 2,300 homes and businesses in the Rochestown area will be without water overnight from 10pm Thursday 16 December until at least 6am Friday 17 December, Irish Water and Cork City Council have said.

The outage will affect premises in the Mount Oval area, including: Mount Oval Village, Garryduff, Monastery Cross, Upper Pembroke, Beechcurt, Marmullane, The Meadows, Carrigmahon, Cluain Ard, Passage West, Monkstown, Upper & Lower Kensington, Thornbury View, Thornbury Heights, Lower Belmont, Charlemont Heights, Foxwood, Norwood Court and Clarkes Hill.

The outage is due to what Irish Water and Cork City Council have described as essential work to strengthen water supply in the area, and they said the work is part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme.

While the outage is expected to affect homes and businesses in the area between 10pm and 6am on the night and early morning of Thursday 16 and Friday 17 December, Irish Water has said that it may take “an additional two or three hours” for water supply to be fully restored.

The company further warned that when water supply does return, customers may experience “some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks”.

Irish Water advised that the public visit the Irish Water website www.water.ie for advice on what to do following an outage, and tips on how to deal with issues such as airlocks.

A spokesperson for Irish Water, Steven Blennerhassett, said the work in the Rochestown area are required as the company and its contractors, Ward and Burke, continue their work in improving the water network in Cork city.

Mr Blennerhassett said traffic management would be in place, but he hoped this would have minimal impact on road users and residents.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works,” Mr Blennerhassett said.

He added that further information on outages is available in the supply and service section on Irish Water’s website www.water.ie.

Mr Blennerhassett also advised that Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call 1850 278 278 or contact the company on its Twitter account @IWCare.

