'You will die in pain': Ex-husband avoids jail for abusive texts

A WOMAN went through a worrying experience when her ex-husband sent texts to her including one which stated: “You will die in pain.”

The woman got a barring order against her former husband in April 2021. However, he breached it four times in July and August by sending WhatsApp texts and voice messages.

At an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court yesterday, he pleaded guilty to breaching the barring order four times.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “These must have been very worrying times for his wife.

“Barring orders are made to protect people. He admits he did put her in fear.”

The judge noted from a submission made by Shane Collins-Daly, defending, that the accused continued to have access to his children and was in daily contact without difficulty with his wife in that regard.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of eight months which he suspended for a period of two years. He is to have no contact, direct or indirect, save for access to children.

“If there is one more breach of this, you will do eight months in prison,” Judge Kelleher said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching the barring order by putting the woman in fear.

Background

Sergeant John Kelleher said the first text was sent on July 11. It stated: “I want you to be in hospital. I hope you get very sick. I don’t want you to be alive anymore.”

A fortnight later, another text said, among other things: “Go to hell. May you get AIDS. You will probably get it.”

Two more texts sent the following month verbally abused the woman, first as a “slut” and then added, “You will die of pain.”

The fourth message called her a “fucking slut.

"Fuck you. Go stay with your boyfriend.”

Mr Collins-Daly said the defendant apologised for the messages. He said the defendant sent them when he was drunk and did not mean the things he said. He said the defendant was upset at the ending of a long relationship in which they had children together.

Mr Collins-Daly said that, as was evident from the texts, there was a suggestion of the accused man’s wife being in a new relationship.

The solicitor said the accused regretted sending such messages to the mother of his children. The accused said they were “very stupid words”.