Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Cork Airport lands an extra €13.7m in funds

It comes as the airport prepares to welcome 60,000 passengers over Christmas. 
The funding was announced as the airport prepares to welcome 60,000 people over Christmas with December 19 forecasted to be the busiest day at the airport for both arrivals and departures over the festive season.Pic: Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

CORK Airport is to receive an additional €13.7m in exchequer funding this year, the Government has announced.

The extra funding, which is part of a wider package of additional supports worth almost €108m to airports, brings the total Government funding allocated to Cork Airport this year to €25.1m.

The extra funds will be made available to the airports at Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal.

Announcing the increase, Hildegarde Naughton, minister of State at the Department of Transport, said: “I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports”.

The news comes as Cork Airport said it expects about 60,000 passengers to arrive into the airport for the Christmas and the new year,  significantly fewer than in years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2019, 119,000 passed through Cork Airport, whereas only 8,787 passengers passed through in the whole of December last year.

This year’s predicted figure of approximately 60,000 passengers represents a decrease of 40% compared to the number of passengers who used Cork Airport in December 2019.

December 19 is forecasted to be the busiest day at the airport for both arrivals and departures over the festive season, while the busiest day for departures post-Christmas will be January 2.

Cork Airport has reminded passengers arriving over the Christmas season to comply fully with Covid-19 restrictions when meeting and greeting people upon arrival, and throughout their entire journey.

Face masks are compulsory in the terminal at Cork Airport and must be worn throughout the entire passenger journey, onboard the aircraft, and until passengers reach their final destination.

Passengers planning to bring Christmas gifts by air this festive season, are asked not to gift-wrap presents, and to consider using an open gift bag instead, as they may be requested to open parcels at the passenger security screening area.

