Cork's booster vaccine campaign intensifies with new clinic and longer opening hours

A NEW pop-up vaccine clinic is to open in Cork while operating hours are to be extended at other centres as the vaccine campaign is stepped up.

As the booster campaign intensifies, the three vaccination centres across the region; Cork City Hall, Bantry Primary Care Centre and Tralee vaccination centre in Monavalley are all adding to their staff numbers and extending their opening hours, while in Mallow a pop-up booster vaccination clinic will take place over the weekend at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre.

The HSE outlined that all vaccination centres are continuing to schedule as many appointments as possible and confirmed that the 60-plus age-group is now *almost complete.

*(Most eligible people in this age group have received their booster vaccination or have been offered an appointment.)

The Health Executive also said they were making good progress on the 50-59 age group, with appointments scheduled across this week at all three centres.

CITY HALL

At City Hall, across last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, vaccinators delivered more than 6,300 vaccinations at this centre.

For eligible individuals, eligible people aged 50 and over and Booster Vaccinations for Healthcare Workers over 30, walk-in clinics will take place at City Hall on Saturday, December 18 (8am to 8pm) and Sunday December 19 (8am to 8pm).

In addition, a walk-in clinic for anyone eligible to receive a first or a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will take place on Friday, December 17, from 9am to 4pm.

City Hall is also vaccinating by appointment this week with groups including people aged between 50 and 59; cohort 4; cohort 7; and people who recently registered for first and second doses of a Covid-19 vaccination.

The opening hours at this centre will shortly be extended and the centre will open from 8am,

BANTRY

At the Bantry vaccination centre in Bantry Primary Care Centre, close to 500 people were vaccinated each day over last weekend's walk in service.

A further walk-in vaccination clinic will take place on Sunday December 19 for booster vaccinations for eligible people aged 50 and over.

The time for this clinic have yet to be confirmed The Bantry centre is vaccinating by appointment on weekdays this week with groups including people aged between 50 and 59; cohort 4; cohort 7; and people who recently registered for first and second doses of a Covid-19 vaccination.

MALLOW

A new pop-up vaccination centre is opening in Mallow at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre.

The clinic will be available this Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19, 9.15am to 4.15pm.

This walk-in clinic will also offer booster vaccinations for eligible people age 50 and over.

The HSE highlighted that as well as walk-in clinics, all centres are:

Offering outreach clinics to vaccinate housebound people at home.

Offering appointments for booster vaccinations to eligible people aged 50 and over.

Offering appointments to any remaining healthcare workers yet to receive a booster.

Offering appointments to people in vaccination groups 4 and 7.

Travelling to residential centres to vaccinate any remaining residents who haven’t been in a position to receive a booster vaccination earlier in the campaign.

“We ask people to take their appointment when it is offered if at all possible, and if not to let the HSE know if you do not wish to take up your appointment The public has three options to cancel appointments are as follows:

• Text message stating NEW (if you want to reschedule) or REJECT (if vaccinated or do not want to take up the booster)

• Complete an Online forum.

• Telephone HSELive on 1800 700 700.”























