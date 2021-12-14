Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 12:13

Short film starring Cork actress wins award at world's largest short film competition

Short film starring Cork actress wins award at world's largest short film competition

Cork actress Kathie Richardson starring in 'A Walk in the Park'. Credit: Chris Lodge.

Amy Nolan

A short film starring a Cork actress and filmed at Cork Airport has placed third in the 'Drama' category of the largest short film competition in the world, My Rode Reel.

A Walk in the Park, written and produced by Drogheda-based filmmaker Chris Lodge, has also won the 'Best Super Short Film' at the Auber International Film Festival in France and has been officially selected for the Paris International Film Awards.

It has also been entered into several other international film festivals, with hopes that the short may clock up further accolades.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Lodge described the three-minute film, which features a major twist, as "an exploration into what people are potentially really like". 

"The story had to be written with the pandemic and the restrictions that go with it in mind," he said.

"The authorities at Cork Airport generously allowed us to use the empty terminal building to film for a day at the start of October. 

"The terminal was closed due to the runway works," Mr Lodge continued.

The film features Mallow-based actress Kathie Richardson who described the experience of filming in an empty Cork Airport as "pretty surreal".

Ms Richardson said she was intrigued by the film's "clever story" and that she greatly enjoyed being involved in the project.  

A Walk in the Park also features six other actors from places such as India, the UK, Australia, and Ukraine who were all filmed remotely.

Written, cast, recorded, and finalised in about four weeks, Mr Lodge, who said filmmaking has been a much-loved hobby of his since he was a child, said he is delighted with the response to the film so far. 

"In My Rode Reel in particular there were approximately 1,000 entries in that category [the drama category] so we're chuffed to have placed where we did."

He is hoping to make a feature-length film next year. 

A Walk in the Park can be viewed here

More in this section

Estimated 11% of all Covid cases now due to the Omicron variant, CMO says Estimated 11% of all Covid cases now due to the Omicron variant, CMO says
Cork City Council open a book of condolences for  Cork City Council open a book of condolences for 
Status yellow fog warning issued for the entire country Status yellow fog warning issued for the entire country
<p>Adam Boyle was accused of carrying out burglaries at Grafton Barbers on Princes Street, Healthy Days on French Church Street and a restaurant called 14A French Church Street.</p>

Man accused of Cork city burglaries pleads with judge to allow him to spend Christmas with family

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more