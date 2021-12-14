Short film starring Cork actress wins award at world's largest short film competition

A short film starring a Cork actress and filmed at Cork Airport has placed third in the 'Drama' category of the largest short film competition in the world, My Rode Reel.

A Walk in the Park, written and produced by Drogheda-based filmmaker Chris Lodge, has also won the 'Best Super Short Film' at the Auber International Film Festival in France and has been officially selected for the Paris International Film Awards.

It has also been entered into several other international film festivals, with hopes that the short may clock up further accolades.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Lodge described the three-minute film, which features a major twist, as "an exploration into what people are potentially really like".

"The story had to be written with the pandemic and the restrictions that go with it in mind," he said.

"The authorities at Cork Airport generously allowed us to use the empty terminal building to film for a day at the start of October.

"The terminal was closed due to the runway works," Mr Lodge continued.

The film features Mallow-based actress Kathie Richardson who described the experience of filming in an empty Cork Airport as "pretty surreal".

Ms Richardson said she was intrigued by the film's "clever story" and that she greatly enjoyed being involved in the project.

A Walk in the Park also features six other actors from places such as India, the UK, Australia, and Ukraine who were all filmed remotely.

Written, cast, recorded, and finalised in about four weeks, Mr Lodge, who said filmmaking has been a much-loved hobby of his since he was a child, said he is delighted with the response to the film so far.

"In My Rode Reel in particular there were approximately 1,000 entries in that category [the drama category] so we're chuffed to have placed where we did."

He is hoping to make a feature-length film next year.

A Walk in the Park can be viewed here.