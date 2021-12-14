Man accused of Cork city burglaries pleads with judge to allow him to spend Christmas with family

CHARGES of carrying out three city centre burglaries were brought against a 31-year-old Cork man who said at his bail application that he wanted to spend Christmas with his family.

Garda Patrick Russell arrested Adam Boyle of St. John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court on three burglary charges and one count of attempted burglary.

Boyle was accused of carrying out burglaries at Grafton Barbers on Princes Street, Healthy Days on French Church Street and a restaurant called 14A French Church Street.

Boyle was also charged with an attempted burglary at Burnt on Princes Street.

Garda Russell said the accused man made no reply when he was arrested, charged and cautioned.

Sergeant John Kelleher said there was an objection to bail being granted to Boyle from the prosecution point of view.

Garda Russell said the objection was partly based on the seriousness of the charges.

He said the two alleged offences at Princes Street both related to November 16 where it was alleged that one door was forced open and property stolen and in the other there was an attempt to force open the door.

The charges related to French Church Street allegedly occurred on November 21.

Garda Russell said, “He is suffering severe drug addiction and I believe he will commit further serious offences to fund his drug addiction.”

Eddie Burke solicitor said the accused cooperated with the investigation and accepted that he was on a methadone treatment programme.

Garda Russell said the accused was also taking 25 to 30 prescription tablets a day without a prescription.

The defendant said, “I will turn up in court. I will keep a curfew. I want to spend Christmas with my family.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the prosecution was awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.