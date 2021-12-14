Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 07:00

Feasibility study for dedicated sports museum in Cork 'near completion'

The idea to create a Cork Sports Museum was tabled by Fine Gael councillor and former Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh earlier this year. 
At last night's meeting of Cork City Council, Mr Kavanagh sought an update on the motion and was informed that a feasibility study is still ongoing. Picture Dan Linehan. 

Amy Nolan

A STUDY to examine the feasibility of a dedicated sports museum in Cork is "near completion", Cork City Council's Director of Community, Culture and Placemaking, Adrienne Rodgers has said.

The idea to create a Cork Sports Museum was tabled by Fine Gael councillor and former Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh earlier this year. 

The motion came before full council in February and received much praise, with Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy saying he would support the motion “to the hilt” and Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon lauding it as a “fabulous idea”.

At last night's meeting of Cork City Council, Mr Kavanagh sought an update on the motion and was informed that a feasibility study is still ongoing.

"Cork City Council has engaged with Daniel McCarthy of Boru Culture to prepare the feasibility report," Ms Rodgers said.

"Mr McCarthy is carrying out an extensive study with regard to the sports museum and this has caused a delay, while the report is near completion, we fully expect the feasibility study to be complete for the first SPC [Strategic Policy Comittee] in the new year," she continued. 

In his motion, Mr Kavanagh stated that he believes it would be timely to establish such a museum showcasing Cork’s numerous sporting achievements, amidst the ongoing commemorations of significant events in Cork's past. 

"I believe that it would be appropriate to showcase all that is good about Cork from a sporting perspective in physical form in the shape of a sports museum located in the city.

"Sport plays a hugely significant part of the social fabric of Cork and indeed Cork has a very rich history in a wide diversity of sports from a local, national and an international perspective.

"We should showcase and celebrate the significance and contribution that sport has made to Cork, the individual and team successes and how it has developed and evolved over the decades and beyond.

"I would hope that this would be a permanent fixture in our city and a home for all sporting history relating to Cork and indeed will hopefully become a viable tourist attraction into the future," he stated.

