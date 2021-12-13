Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 16:46

Status yellow fog warning issued for the entire country

The fog warning, issued this afternoon, is valid from 7pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.
Status yellow fog warning issued for the entire country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for the entire country advising the public that reduced visibility in some areas will lead to difficult travel conditions. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for the entire country advising the public that reduced visibility in some areas will lead to difficult travel conditions.

The fog warning, issued earlier this afternoon, is valid from 7pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster has said tonight is expected to be cold but dry in Munster with lowest temperatures of around 0 to 3 degrees, with a touch of frost in places. 

Southwest winds will be light allowing some mist and fog patches to form.

Tomorrow is also set to remain largely dry with some sunny spells and light to moderate southwest winds. 

Highest temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees. 

The national outlook for the week says that high-pressure building from the southeast will keep conditions "generally settled" for the duration of the week.

Read More

Trails and beaches to be upgraded in Cork

More in this section

Crosshaven RNLI crew respond to boat fire near Myrtleville Crosshaven RNLI crew respond to boat fire near Myrtleville
Farranree traffic works to be completed in coming days Farranree traffic works to be completed in coming days
Call for changes to bus routes in Ballincollig Call for changes to bus routes in Ballincollig
cork weather
School stock

Welcome in Cork for news that schools are to get funding for ventilation and other improvements

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more