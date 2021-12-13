Status yellow fog warning issued for the entire country

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for the entire country advising the public that reduced visibility in some areas will lead to difficult travel conditions.

The fog warning, issued earlier this afternoon, is valid from 7pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.

Fog developing in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions.



The national forecaster has said tonight is expected to be cold but dry in Munster with lowest temperatures of around 0 to 3 degrees, with a touch of frost in places.

Southwest winds will be light allowing some mist and fog patches to form.

Tomorrow is also set to remain largely dry with some sunny spells and light to moderate southwest winds.

Highest temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees.

The national outlook for the week says that high-pressure building from the southeast will keep conditions "generally settled" for the duration of the week.