WATCH: Cork glowing for Christmas as shoppers encouraged to support city businesses

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cork city. 
The ferris wheel on Cork's Grand Parade is lighting the city skyline. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Echo reporter

CORK shoppers are being encouraged to shop locally and support local businesses during the festive season.

Lord Mayor Cllr. Colm Kelleher and Cork Business Association president Eoin O’Sullivan recently took a festive walk through Cork city centre, visiting a number of retailers in order to lend support and encouragement ahead of the Christmas season.

Both the Lord Mayor and Eoin O’Sullivan highlighted the need for Cork shoppers to shop local whenever possible in order to ensure that our city centre remains the vibrant, family-friendly retail destination that has been loved and treasured for generations.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit Cork retailers and to see first-hand the huge amount of work that goes into preparing for Christmas,” Mr Kelleher said. “I want to encourage Cork shoppers to come into the city centre, soak up the great festive atmosphere, browse the shops, stop off in one of the many cafes and support our retail and hospitality businesses. 

"They have had a tough year and with continued uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, they need our support even more than ever before.”

On the festive walk, the Lord Mayor and CBA president visited a variety of retailers including Sheena’s Boutique, Keanes Jewellers, Herlihy’s Centra, The Echo/Irish Examiner office and Casey’s Furniture on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Cork Business Association president Eoin O'Sullivan undertook a Festive City Walk accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher. Pictured on Oliver Plunkett Street enjoying their window shopping. Picture: Brian Lougheed
Cork Business Association president Eoin O'Sullivan undertook a Festive City Walk accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher. Pictured on Oliver Plunkett Street enjoying their window shopping. Picture: Brian Lougheed

They also took time to admire the wonderful window displays in Casey’s who are celebrating 100 years in business this year.

From there, they visited a number of stalls in Cork’s English Market, stopping to see the huge variety of local and exotic produce available such as freshly caught fish, fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers, spiced beef and poultry.

Emerging onto Patrick Street, they also paid a courtesy visit to the street’s newest retailer, Dubray Books to welcome manager Emma Shannon and her staff to Cork.

Finally, a visit to Pinocchio’s toy shop on Paul Street was an absolute must at this time of the year to see the selection of toys, games and puzzles on offer.

“I want to thank Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher for taking time out of his busy schedule to accompany me on this festive walk through Cork City Centre,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “It is very important to city centre retailers to know that they have his support.

“I want to ask everyone to make a special effort, this year in particular, to shop local. Our retailers in the city are doing a superb job in offering you the best value, customer service and range of products.”

