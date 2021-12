Colm Kelleher, the Cork lord mayor, has unveiled a framed picture of student Flobater Fares on the North Monastery Secondary School Wall of Fame.

Earlier this year, the Cork teenager completed a 200km ultra run to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. The sixth-year student raised €3,000 by running from Cork to Galway.

Teacher and athletics coach in the North Mon, Claire O’Connor, said the unveiling ceremony paid tribute to the achievement.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, unveiling framed photographs of Flobater Fares, 6th year student at North Monastery CBS, who ran from Cork to Galway and raised €3000.00 for the Irish Cancer Society, at North Monastery CBS, Cork.

“The school is so proud of him,” Ms O’Connor said. “He is a great ambassador for the school. We just wanted to honour his achievement. We felt it was important to honour him and look back at his momentous occasion.

“His framed picture on the wall of fame now proudly hangs beside previous lord mayors of Cork, former Olympian Mark Carroll, and numerous Harty Cup-winning teams.

“He is up there with the best of them. In his speech, Flobater said he didn’t think, when he started school in the North Mon, that he would end up on the wall. Hopefully, he will inspire the next generation,” she added.

Flobater’s proud teacher said the Cork student already has a new target lined up again next year.

“Flobater spoke at the ceremony about his love for challenges. He said his next challenge will involve a 300 kilometre run. He is a natural athlete. He is currently on the Irish MMA team. He is a really lovely lad. He is so humble. He has a great work ethic. When he puts his mind to something, he does it.”