Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 08:11

Cork hotel group launches charity drive

All proceeds will be donated to Cope and Ability@Work.
Cork hotel group launches charity drive

Trigon Hotels is raising money for Cope and Ability@Work by raffling off a series of prizes this month. Pictured at the launch are Sandra Murphy, Roger Russell, and Kylie Basnett of Trigon Hotels. Picture: Colm Lougheed. 

FREE hotel stays, gift boxes, and tickets for some of the county’s top attractions are just some of the prizes up for grabs in a new Christmas charity drive in Cork.

The 12 Days of Christmas competition series has been set up by the Trigon hotel group, which includes the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel, and a number of businesses around Cork. All proceeds will be donated to Cope and Ability@Work.

Among the prizes are overnight hotel stays, annual passes to Fota Wildlife Park and Blarney Castle, and various hampers and afternoon tea vouchers.

“This is the first time we have launched a 12 Days of Christmas charity drive. It is an opportunity for people to donate much needed funds to Cope and Ability@Work and also to win some amazing prizes while they do so,” said Sandra Murphy of Trigon Hotels.

The drive kicks off on December 13. Entry is unlimited and costs €5. Prizes will be drawn at the end of the competition.

Read More

Festive cheer in Cork as young hospital patients receive gifts

More in this section

HSE boss warns hospitals will soon be under real pressure as more than 4000 cases confirmed  HSE boss warns hospitals will soon be under real pressure as more than 4000 cases confirmed 
Court hears woman has addressed drink problem since burgling Cork city pub  Court hears woman has addressed drink problem since burgling Cork city pub 
Covid-19: Almost 500 deaths in Cork since start of pandemic  Covid-19: Almost 500 deaths in Cork since start of pandemic 
Festive music brings smiles to Cork's Shalom Park

Festive music brings smiles to Cork's Shalom Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more