Cork hotel group launches charity drive

FREE hotel stays, gift boxes, and tickets for some of the county’s top attractions are just some of the prizes up for grabs in a new Christmas charity drive in Cork.

The 12 Days of Christmas competition series has been set up by the Trigon hotel group, which includes the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel, and a number of businesses around Cork. All proceeds will be donated to Cope and Ability@Work.

Among the prizes are overnight hotel stays, annual passes to Fota Wildlife Park and Blarney Castle, and various hampers and afternoon tea vouchers.

“This is the first time we have launched a 12 Days of Christmas charity drive. It is an opportunity for people to donate much needed funds to Cope and Ability@Work and also to win some amazing prizes while they do so,” said Sandra Murphy of Trigon Hotels.

The drive kicks off on December 13. Entry is unlimited and costs €5. Prizes will be drawn at the end of the competition.

To enter visit www.justgiving.com.