Cork musician, who once performed with legendary Irish band, jailed for shoplifting

“This man was a very good musician – he played with The Fureys.” 
The 73-year-old musician was jailed for four months.

A 73-year-old musician who once performed with The Furey Brothers was jailed for four months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the elderly defendant for shoplifting in Cork city.

The judge recalled from a previous court appearance by the accused, “This man was a very good musician – he played with The Fureys.” 

Defendant Patrick McCann said at Cork District Court by video link from prison, “You are right, 100%.” 

Mr McCann was anxious to know if the four months would run in with the sentence he was presently serving.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, confirmed that it would and that the four months was a concurrent jail term.

The accused is presently serving a sentence imposed on him in Dublin.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Patrick McCann of no fixed address had 372 previous convictions, many of which were for theft.

