Court hears woman has addressed drink problem since burgling Cork city pub 

A woman who has successfully addressed a drink problem since she burgled the Berehaven Bar in Blackpool has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a term of six months on Sorcha Waters of 44 Thomas Davis Street, Blackpool, Cork, which he suspended on condition that she would commit no further offences in the next two years.

The judge was told that the accused was presently stabilised and no longer involved in any substance abuse of any kind.

Sentencing at Cork District Court had been put back to see if the progress would be maintained by the accused and she confirmed that it was and that she had completed a treatment programme at Tabor Lodge.

“There is great credit due to you for turning things around but it was a serious matter,” Judge Kelleher said as he imposed the suspended sentence.