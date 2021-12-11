Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 16:20

Court hears woman has addressed drink problem since burgling Cork city pub 

“There is great credit due to you for turning things around but it was a serious matter.”
Court hears woman has addressed drink problem since burgling Cork city pub 

Her sentence was suspended on condition that she would commit no further offences in the next two years.

Liam Heylin

A woman who has successfully addressed a drink problem since she burgled the Berehaven Bar in Blackpool has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a term of six months on Sorcha Waters of 44 Thomas Davis Street, Blackpool, Cork, which he suspended on condition that she would commit no further offences in the next two years.

The judge was told that the accused was presently stabilised and no longer involved in any substance abuse of any kind.

Sentencing at Cork District Court had been put back to see if the progress would be maintained by the accused and she confirmed that it was and that she had completed a treatment programme at Tabor Lodge.

“There is great credit due to you for turning things around but it was a serious matter,” Judge Kelleher said as he imposed the suspended sentence.

More in this section

HSE boss warns hospitals will soon be under real pressure as more than 4000 cases confirmed  HSE boss warns hospitals will soon be under real pressure as more than 4000 cases confirmed 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man who yelled at woman over parking incident had multiple previous convictions for threatening behaviour
Boil water notice lifted for over 8,500 Cork residents Boil water notice lifted for over 8,500 Cork residents
cork courtcork crime
Festive music brings smiles to Cork's Shalom Park

Festive music brings smiles to Cork's Shalom Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more