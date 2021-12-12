Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 08:16

Covid-19: Almost 500 deaths in Cork since start of pandemic 

The mortality rate per 100,000 in Cork is 91.9.
Breda Graham

There have been almost 500 Covid-related deaths recorded in Cork since March of last year, according to new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The most recent report on Covid-19 deaths in Ireland shows that 499 people in Cork have died of Covid from March 1, 2020 to December 7, 2021.

The mortality rate per 100,000 in Cork is 91.9.

Nationally, there has been a total of 5,788 Covid-related deaths, 2,702 of whom are female and 3,086 male.

The median age of those who have died is 82 years, while the mean age is 80.

4,912 people who died of Covid nationally had underlying conditions, while 484 had no underlying conditions.

694 people who died from Covid had been admitted to ICU, while 5,094 had not.

2,984 deaths occurred in hospital, 2,021 in a residential institution, 60 in a hospice, 249 at home, 88 were recorded as other and a further 386 places of deaths are recorded as unknown.

There were 2,227 deaths linked to outbreaks at nursing homes, 862 linked to outbreaks at hospitals, 146 deaths linked to outbreaks at community hospitals or long-stay units, 109 linked to outbreaks at residential institutions and a further 267 deaths were related to outbreaks at other locations.

The total number of Covid-related deaths recorded up to December 8 is 18.

The mean age of the 18 people who died from December 1 to December 7 is 71, while the median age is 75.

The number of deaths recorded nationally in November was 214, compared to the 190 deaths recorded in November 2020.

